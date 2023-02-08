Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Enters Netflix's Most Popular TV List

Either Georgia Miller has been scheming with the fine folks over at Netflix, or plenty of people have tuned into Ginny & Georgia Season 2 during its first month of release.

We're going to go with the latter because the series is excellent.

Netflix announced this week that the second season of the beloved dramedy reached 504.8M hours viewed since it premiered on January 5.

Additionally, the second season stayed in the Top 10 at No. 1 for four weeks and reached the Top 10 in 88 countries.

In its fifth week of streaming, the second season came in at #2 with 38.09 million hours viewed, right behind Lockwood & Co.'s 39.4 million hours.

When TV Fanatic chatted with Ginny & Georgia showrunner Debra J. Fisher, she revealed the plan for the show to go four seasons.

With these impressive numbers, the creatives should get their wish.

Landing at #10 on the streaming service's Most Popular TV list comes at an excellent time, and we should be getting an official renewal reasonably soon.

Ginny & Georgia Season 1 is also pulling in impressive numbers, landing in the top 10 for the week with 22.55 million hours viewed.

The numbers for Lockwood & Co. are not as great as expected, but the true test will be whether it manages to rise considerably in the second week with a whole week of viewing factored in.

On My Block spinoff, Freeridge, entered the list with a paltry 8.3 million hours viewed.

The new comedy hasn't had the same buzz as the original series, and these numbers are way lower than expected.

What are your thoughts on the impressive numbers for Ginny & Georgia?

Are you surprised about some of the other shows buckling?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.