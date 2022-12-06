You Season 4: Meet the Cast!

Netflix has dropped a slew of new photos for You Season 4, and we can finally introduce the new characters.
As previously reported, Joe is in London, and it looks like he's immersed himself in another group.
Check out the photos below.
You Season 4 premieres February 9, 2023, with another batch of episodes dropping a month later on March 9.
Dario Coates as Connie - YOU
Connie attended Oxford with Kate and Phoebe’s friend group. He is upper-crust, posh — basically, a sportsman gone soft, who also happens to be loud and potty-mouthed. His true loves include betting, horses, drinking and cocaine. It’s safe to assume that Connie’s never had to face a negative consequence in his life.
Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe - YOU
As sweet and kind as she is rich, famous and chaotic, Phoebe's every bikini wax has been documented by the tabloids since she was 15 years old. An aristocratic socialite with an avid fan base, Phoebe's true colors show when she's alone with her friends. She's a steadfast cheerleader for them, especially American entrepreneur boyfriend Adam. She's also a wild card: When misfortune strikes, will she rise to the occasion or shatter?
Lukas Gage as Adam - YOU
The youngest son of an East Coast magnate, Adam is famous for failing to meet his family’s standards. He’s a warm party host and fast friend, but underneath that outgoing exterior, he’s hiding a trove of secrets. Determined to prove himself, he takes risky swings, living by the adage that a good businessman does absolutely anything to get richer. Does he love Phoebe, or is he using her? He’s obviously manipulating all his friends — the only question is, how far would he go?
Ben Wiggins as Roald - YOU
Roald hails from an old aristocratic family whose names are on many an important building around Europe. He is attractive, stylish and possessed of perfect manners, but there's a certain cold calculation to Roald, not to mention rumors of a hidden dark side.
Charlotte Ritchie as Kate - YOU
A director at an art gallery, Kate is fearsomely smart, independent, suspicious and immensely loyal to her friends. She's especially protective of her best friend, Lady Phoebe. Kate prefers "arrangements" to love, which is why she dates fun but self-centered partier Malcolm. When Malcolm invites Joe, an American outsider of no apparent means, into their privileged world, Kate not only dislikes him, she also strongly suspects something about him is not what it seems.
Amy Leigh Hickman as Nadia - YOU
A literature major with a love of genre storytelling and the aspiration to be a serious author, Nadia also boasts an outspokenness and intensity that are a perfect cover for her insecurities. She's made some big mistakes in her past, but now, they threaten to destroy her life. She’ll need help to get through it, even if that means turning to the wrong people for aid.
Eve Austin as Gemma - YOU
A member of a privileged circle of friends who met at Oxford, Gemma has never given a day's thought to life beyond the next VIP event, fashion show or date. She's a fun friend to party with, but her insular and pampered life has rendered her shockingly tone-deaf and startlingly lacking in empathy towards those of lesser means.
Ed Speleers as Rhys - YOU
Rhys is an author whose memoir garnered him acclaim — and pressure to launch a political career. Born into poverty, Rhys had a traumatic early life before going to Oxford and making all the right friends. Now, he moves easily in any social circle, while also seeing through those around him. He doesn't have much time for partying, though he enjoys staying in touch with his eccentric circle of university friends. After all, they were there for him in his troubled youth.
Niccy Lin as Sophie - YOU
Sophie has the mind of an entrepreneur in the body of a pampered jetsetter. Sure, it looks like she's lying around in a bikini on social media, but every aspect of her feed represents cannily negotiated, high-end sponsorship deals. Underneath her whimsical exterior, Sophie is a watchful protector of her introverted artist brother, Simon.
Aidan Cheng as Simon - YOU
Simon is impossible to impress and abhors small talk and strangers. The Oxford-educated son of a Chinese technology magnate, Simon proved the world wrong when, despite his wealth and sheltered life, he showed himself to be an artist worthy of acclaim.
Stephen Hagan as Malcolm - YOU
Born to privilege, Malcolm is a literature professor who enjoys all the social perks of the job without working very hard. A drug-loving bon vivant, Malcolm's friendliness can tip over into bullying if you resist. He's dating brilliant, successful Kate, which speaks to his own intelligence and maturity. But he's also seeing a few others on the side, which cancels out those bonus points.
Back to School - YOU
Joe is in a new location on You Season 4, airing on Netflix.
Ozioma Whenu as Blessing - YOU
A Nigerian princess with several post-graduate degrees, Blessing is an investor with a passion for cryptocurrency. Wry, fun-loving and unapologetically cliquish with her university friends, her carefree risk-taking in life and business has paid off time and again. What's her secret? She believes we're all living in a simulation, so only fools would stop themselves from doing whatever they want.