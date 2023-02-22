Hallmark Renews When Calls the Heart for Season 11: When Will Season 10 Premiere?

The drama in Hope Valley will not be burning out in the near future.

Entertainment Tonight revealed Wednesday that Hallmark has picked up an eleventh season of the flagship series When Calls the Heart.

That's not all:

The delayed When Calls the Heart Season 10 will receive its highly-anticipated debut on Sunday, July 30, at 9 p.m.

When Calls the Heart Season 10 will span 12 episodes and will include the drama's 100th episode.

As for When Calls the Heart Season 11, 12 new episodes have been ordered, meaning we have at least 24 episodes of the Erin Krakow drama remaining.

It is good news that the series has been renewed so soon because Hearties were a bit concerned about it after Hallmark waited until well after the previous season to pick up Season 10.

"I am beyond excited for season 10 of When Calls the Heart to premiere July 30," said Krakow, series star and executive producer, in a statement.

"This season is full of beautiful moments and exciting twists and turns. I can't wait for the Hearties to see what we've created for them!"

"And I'm so thrilled, proud and grateful to Hallmark that the show has been renewed for season 11."

"We have so many more stories to tell. With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley!"

"Having the Hearties continue this journey with us has meant the world and we are thrilled to share what's in store these next two seasons!"

"When Calls the Heart has continued to be a standout amongst our Hallmark catalogue and we're thrilled that we're able to bring more stories of faith and community to the homes of millions of viewers," said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President of Programming, in a statement.

"The uplifting nature of the show paired with the love and positivity in the storytelling makes for a very heartwarming television experience and it's only going to get bigger and better in season 11."

When Calls the Heart has always been a robust option for the basic cabler.

The ratings remain strong, but with budgets ballooning across the board, the series was never a slam dunk for a pickup.

