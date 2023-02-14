Kevin Costner Unboxes Golden Globe Award as Yellowstone Cancellation Rumors Swirl

Is it game over for Yellowstone?

That's the question we've had on our minds for a few weeks now amid reports that Kevin Costner could be plotting his exit.

For the record, Costner has not responded to the rumors, but the actor took to social media to show him unboxing the Golden Globe he recently won for the Paramount Network drama.

The actor received the trophy in the mail because he could not attend the Golden Globes in person due to heavy rainfall and flooding in California at the time.

"We weren't able to make it to the Golden Globes because of the flooding we got cut off … and we felt so horrible about that, and there was just nothing we could do," he said in the video as he unboxed the award.

"We watched the time, like sand in the bottle, go out as our chances dimmed of getting there."

Costner admitted that watching the telecast from home was a different experience, but his family went out of their way to ensure it was a great experience.

"We weren't at one of the greatest parties in the world, but we found ourselves together as a family," the John Dutton actor said in the video.

"And my children heard my name called, and they stood up, and they cheered."

The actor said he was unboxing "for all the people who have supported me for the Golden Globes, which I was so happy, I've known them a long time, that international community, and they've always been very kind to me."

"And I couldn't be there, but this is the award so I'm going to just open in front of all my friends out there."

The actor spoke about his past and how he got his start in the industry.

"When you first come to Hollywood, you just wanted to get your first job, and you see these things and even wonder if you're ever gonna get in a room like that," he said.

"It feels really good to have this, there's no substitute for being there. But my wife made a night of it for us and all those balloons and now I'm holding it."

"For everybody who supported me, for the Hollywood foreign press for thinking enough of what I did this year and I'm so glad I found movies in my life."

"That made a difference. I don't know what would have happened to me if I hadn't done the movies. Thank you to everyone."

Yellowstone's future was revealed to be in doubt earlier this month when Deadline and other outlets alleged that Costner's shooting schedule was causing problems for the series.

For the final six episodes of Yellowstone Season 5, it was reported that the actor only wanted to film for a week, something that would keep John Dutton off the screen for most of the episodes.

The same reports teased that Matthew McConaughey was being lined up to headline another spinoff that would feature some of Yellowstone's most beloved actors.

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come," a Paramount Network spokesperson told Deadline.

"Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built."

"Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

