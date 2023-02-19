Outer Banks Lands Early Season 4 Renewal at Netflix

The adventures of the Pogues will continue for another season at Netflix.

The Outer Banks cast confirmed that a fourth season of the hit drama series had been given the go-ahead at the streaming service.

On Saturday, the announcement was made during Poguelandia, an Outer Banks Experience.

Cast members Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Austin North (Topper), and Drew Starkey (Rafe) were on hand to deliver the announcement.

Co-Creators / Showrunners / Executive Producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, who are set to return for Season 4, said:

"Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular. The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season four of Outer Banks."

"Thank you to Netflix, our cast, and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen."

News of the early renewal will be welcomed by fans because there was a lengthy hiatus between the second and third seasons, thanks in part to the six-month wait for a renewal decision from Netflix.

It's unclear when production will get underway on Season 4, but it's a nice feeling going into Outer Banks Season 3 with the knowledge that the show is not headed for cancellation.

That being said, Outer Banks Season 2 showcased the central plots wearing thin in the final episodes, so hopefully, the series pivots during Season 3.

"After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home," the Season 3 logline reads.

"Officially deemed "Poguelandia," the island's newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling."

"But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives," Netflix warns.

"They're broke and far from home, they can't trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there's a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty."

"Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it's the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together."

Check out the trailer for Season 3 below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.