The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 Trailer Teases Feuds, Hospital Trips, and Wild Allegations

The Real Housewives of Miami is delivering the best season of Real Housewives in years at the moment.

With the fifth season wrapping up, Peacock has already scheduled our next dose of drama from some of the ladies.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 will premiere Thursday, March 23, on the streaming service.

The cast includes Candiace Dillard Bassett (Real Housewives of Potomac), Gizelle Bryant (RHOP), Heather Gay (Real Housewives of Salt Lake City), Leah McSweeney (Real Housewives of New York), Alexia Nepola (RHOM), Marysol Patton (RHOM), Whitney Rose (RHOSLC), and Porsha Williams (Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The beauty of this streaming exclusive spinoff is that it brings women from across the entire franchise together, and more often than not, it leads to a lot of drama.

The trailer begins with tranquility as the ladies are shown on an extravagant trip to Thailand.

In true Real Housewives fashion, that all changes pretty quickly.

Leah says the following at one point in the trailer:

"It's eight Housewives in a foreign country, what could go wrong?"

Leah and Porsha clearly don't get off on the best foot, either.

"You don't like me, I don't like you. Leah, bye," Porsha says at one point.

Then, Candiace, who is known for not mincing her words, criticizes Porsha for stealing her co-star's husband.

"You all became friends and two minutes later, you and her husband was dating," Candiace tells her.

"You stole somebody's man."

As if that wasn't enough drama, the ladies are also intrigued to hear from Heather and Whitney about the Jen Shah trial.

"She either lied to me five minutes before she went into the courtroom, or she lied to the judge," Heather says.

It's unclear whether Heather and Whitney have repaired their fraught relationship for the trip.

Elsewhere on this shocking trailer:

- Leah winds up in the hospital.

- Candiace says that Gizelle wanted her to go to jail.

- Alexia and Marysol have a bust-up in a sprinter van. Those darn sprinter vans!

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Are you excited for this new season?

