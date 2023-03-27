The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah's Prison Sentence Reduced

Jen Shah will be spending less time in prison than initially revealed.

News broke over the weekend that the former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) star is scheduled to be released on August 30, 2028.

Shah reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas last month to begin what was supposed to be a 78-month sentence.

However, the new tentative release day finds the star spending a year less in prison.

Ahead of her prison sentence, Shah had changed her not-guilty plea to guilty and was sentenced months after.

The reality TV star's representative opened up to People about her intentions.

"I have spoken with my client Jen Shah over the phone this week — she is doing well and remains committed towards making her victims whole," the statement reads.

"She has initiated her payments towards restitution, and we hope to have her home as soon as possible so that she may resume life with her family and work, putting this chapter of her life behind her."

Shah, who was arrested midway through production on the second season of the Bravo series, has also been keeping fans updated via an online diary about her time in prison.

"As I stare into the dark, I think this has to be a dream – but here I am. I keep thinking this is insane, completely ridiculous," she wrote in a virtual journey entry this month.

"Why am I here? I mean, I know why I'm here, but this just feels like someone like me doesn't belong here. I've never been in trouble before."

"Then I instantly stop myself from going down this self-destructive path of thinking."

"I am here because of my bad decisions," she continued.

"I am here because I did this to myself and there is no one to blame but me."

"The pain and guilt I feel for creating victims, for doing this to my family – putting them through this ordeal the past 2 1/2+ years."

"And their pain of having to watch me surrender yesterday, and now the beginning of what will be 78 months without me is crushing my soul."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.