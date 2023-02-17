TV Ratings: Animal Control Outperforms Welcome to Flatch, CSI: Vegas Goes Low

at .

The ratings for Thursday, February 17, 2023, are in, and while there was some good news for some shows, there was bad news for others.

FOX kicked off its revamped Thursday night schedule, and the results were mixed.

Next Level Chef delivered 1.9 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo -- down considerably from its Super Bowl lead-in on Sunday.

Animal Control Series Premiere Still

But the numbers were still decent for an unscripted series.

Animal Control opened with 2.1 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Matchmakers - Ghosts Season 2 Episode 15

The series was a significant improvement on its predecessor Welcome to Flatch.

Call Me Kat followed with 1.5 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

CBS went with Young Sheldon (7.1 million/0.6 rating), Ghosts (6.4 million/0.6 rating), and CSI: Vegas (2.9 million viewers/0.2 rating).

The numbers for CSI mark new series lows for the series, which isn't good news as we inch toward upfronts.

Getting a Witness to Cooperate - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 14

NBC's Law & Order franchise was relatively stable, with the original series posting 4.6 million/0.5 rating, SVU with 5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, and Organized Crime with 3.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

ABC's programming included The Parent Test (1.6 million/0.2 rating) and The Chase (1.8 million/0.2 rating).

The CW's Walker (0.8 million/0.1 rating) and Walker Independence (0.4 million/0.1 rating) were both on par with recent results.

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Tough Witness - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 14

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

The CW Cheat Sheet: With a Brand Refresh on the Horizon, Will Any Shows Survive?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags:

TV Ratings

  1. TV Ratings
  2. TV Ratings: Animal Control Outperforms Welcome to Flatch, CSI: Vegas Goes Low