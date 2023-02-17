TV Ratings: Animal Control Outperforms Welcome to Flatch, CSI: Vegas Goes Low

The ratings for Thursday, February 17, 2023, are in, and while there was some good news for some shows, there was bad news for others.

FOX kicked off its revamped Thursday night schedule, and the results were mixed.

Next Level Chef delivered 1.9 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo -- down considerably from its Super Bowl lead-in on Sunday.

But the numbers were still decent for an unscripted series.

Animal Control opened with 2.1 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The series was a significant improvement on its predecessor Welcome to Flatch.

Call Me Kat followed with 1.5 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

CBS went with Young Sheldon (7.1 million/0.6 rating), Ghosts (6.4 million/0.6 rating), and CSI: Vegas (2.9 million viewers/0.2 rating).

The numbers for CSI mark new series lows for the series, which isn't good news as we inch toward upfronts.

NBC's Law & Order franchise was relatively stable, with the original series posting 4.6 million/0.5 rating, SVU with 5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, and Organized Crime with 3.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

ABC's programming included The Parent Test (1.6 million/0.2 rating) and The Chase (1.8 million/0.2 rating).

The CW's Walker (0.8 million/0.1 rating) and Walker Independence (0.4 million/0.1 rating) were both on par with recent results.

