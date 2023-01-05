The CW Cheat Sheet: With a Brand Refresh on the Horizon, Will Any Shows Survive?

Cheryl: Ummm, did you have a lobotomy for breakfast? You’re wearing my signature color! Toni: You don’t own the color red. Red existed before you. Cheryl: Not at Riverdale High. Here, I invented red. I am red. [Cheryl snaps her fingers and two girls stand behind her] Cheryl: Sorry, but this school is not big enough for the both of us, faux-pink lady. And I was here first. Go to Centerville High or Westerberg, I don’t care. But you have until first bell Monday to clear every trace of yourself out of these halls. Copy? [Cheryl flips her hair in Toni’s face and walks away]
Alice: First off, I’d like to say this is a wonderful place to raise a family. Many a fort were built by my two girls in this very room. Betty: And bonus, it’s also where my serial killer father showed us creepy snuff films. Alice: [She laughs] Elizabeth! Shouldn’t you be at school? [Alice changes topics] Alice: We have wonderful schools in this district. Oh, I see that you eying the fireplace, which is original to this house. Betty: Yes, which comes with accessories, like the shovel, which my mother used to knock out my father, the notorious serial killer, “The Black Hood.” Alice: It’s true, you can Google it. But make sure you look up “Alice Cooper” and not “Alice Smith.” It’s all there. Or try “Murder House on Elm Street.” That’s this house.