The CW Cheat Sheet: With a Brand Refresh on the Horizon, Will Any Shows Survive?

It would be the understatement of the century to say that changes are on the horizon for The CW.

We've covered the network's new leadership and the many cancellations from the previous season.

A recent interview with the new CW president revealed that very few shows are expected to survive into the 2023-24 TV season.

All we can do is check out how the current shows are performing, and which might eke out a renewal.

The numbers below include a week of delayed viewing.