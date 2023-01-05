The CW Cheat Sheet: With a Brand Refresh on the Horizon, Will Any Shows Survive?

It would be the understatement of the century to say that changes are on the horizon for The CW.

We've covered the network's new leadership and the many cancellations from the previous season.

A recent interview with the new CW president revealed that very few shows are expected to survive into the 2023-24 TV season.

All we can do is check out how the current shows are performing, and which might eke out a renewal.

The numbers below include a week of delayed viewing.

1. All American - Likely Renewal

The series is averaging 871,000 viewers and a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49.

The series remains the biggest performer in the demo, which could bode well for the future.

The series is also a strong digital performer, which would fit in with the network's plans to embrace digital formats.

It would be a shocker if the show didn't get a renewal, but anything can happen now with The CW.

2. Walker - Likely Renewal

Walker is the network's strongest performer among total viewers.

The third season is currently averaging 1.38 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

That should be enough for renewal.

It will all come down to the network's plans for next season.

3. The Winchesters - Could Go Either Way

The Winchesters isn't an out of the gate success.

Being the first Supernatural spinoff to make it to series, the network probably expected better.

The series is averaging around 900,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Not helping its chances is that The CW declined ordering additional episodes.

4. All American: Homecoming - Could Go Either Way

All American: Homecoming has held up well in comparison to its first season, but just over 600,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating are not great numbers.

If the series is canceled, some of the characters could move back to the main series.

We should get some clarity on its future early this year.

From a creative standpoint, it should be back.

5. Walker: Independence - Could Go Either Way

The spinoff of Walker is a decent performer among total viewers (by CW standards).

It is averaging around 1 million viewers and a 0.1 rating among adults 18-49.

The series managed to take viewers to the past to tell more stories about the Walker family.

If it doesn't get renewed, we could get a a flashback in the main series to reveal what happened.

6. Kung Fu - Could Go Either Way

The Olivia Liang-led drama is averaging 787,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

We're closing in on the end of the third season, and The CW has been giving shows pre-planned conclusions so far this season, so maybe we'll get another season.

Well, we hope there will be another season.

The show is great.

7. Coroner - Likely Cancellation

The numbers for a Canadian import are great (over 700,000 viewers and a 0.1), but the series star has left.

The show is probably done for.

A revamp with a new lead is a possibility, but the lack of updates makes us think this is done.

8. Stargirl - Canceled

The superhero drama averaged 675,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating in its final season.

The CW canceled the series as the third season was airing, but fans got a closure-filled finale.

It's a shame, though, that we didn't get an entire season to wrap things up.

9. Family Law - Could Go Either Way

The Candian import averaged fewer than 500,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating, but more episodes are in the can.

The network could do worse, but it will all come down to the budget for next season.

10. Nancy Drew - Ending

The CW renewed Nancy Drew for Season 4 in early 2022.

Later that year, as production was wrapping up, it was revealed it would be the final season.

The last-ever episodes will premiere in 2023, and fans will get closure.

11. The Flash - Ending

After nine seasons, The Flash will end in 2023.

The CW has confirmed plenty of returning faces, including Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen.

13 episodes have been ordered for the final season, which will end the Arrowverse for good.

The series returns February 8 at 8 p.m.

12. Riverdale - Ending

The CW announced in 2022 that Riverdale would end with its seventh season.

It's unclear whether more spinoffs are planned, but we do know that the series will be set in the past for its last hurrah.

Will there be some returning faces?

All we can do is wait for the premiere, which has yet to be scheduled.

