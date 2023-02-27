TV Ratings: The Blacklist Premieres Down, NCIS: LA Rises

NBC's revamped Sunday schedule continued to disappoint with the season premiere of The Blacklist.

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 1 drew 2.3 million viewers and a gasp-worthy 0.2 rating in the demo.

The series was down from last season's premiere (3.1 million/0.4 rating) and average (3 million/0.3 rating).

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 3 managed 3.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The series is not performing as well on NBC but was relatively stable week-to-week.

CBS went with The Equalizer (6.3 million/0.4 rating), East New York (4.6 million/0.4 rating), and NCIS: LA (4.4 million/0.4 rating), all geting a boost after last week's lows.

American Idol on ABC had 5.1 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The Company You Keep followed with 2.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Over on FOX, The Simpsons managed 1.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The Great North had 0.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating, while Bob's Burgers (0.9 million/0.2 rating) and Family Guy (0.9 million/0.3 rating) were stable.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.