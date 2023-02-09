TV Ratings: The Flash Sinks, AMLT Returns Steady

The second Tuesday in February brought some long-gone shows back to the night with the debuts of their final seasons.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 1 had 512,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

The superhero drama was down vs. its prior premiere and average.

Leading out of that, Kung Fu's midseason premiere did 440,000 viewers and a 0.0 rating in the demo.

The CW has yet to renew or cancel Kung Fu. From a creative standpoint, the series is strong and deserves another pickup.

But with all of the changes at The CW, there's no telling what might happen.

Over on ABC, A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 1 drew 2.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The numbers are right on par with what it was doing last season.

After such a long hiatus, these numbers are good.

Elsewhere on ABC, The Conners was strong, registering 4.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Not Dead Yet managed 3.5 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, and 2.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating for its second episode.

Abbott Elementary (3.1 million/0.5 rating) inched down.

CBS went with Super Bowl commercials (4.7 million/0.5 rating), Lingo (2.4 million/0.3 rating), and Tough as Nails (1.9 million/0.3 rating).

FOX's Name That Tune (1.8 million/0.3 rating) inched down, while Special Forces (1.7 million/0.3 rating) was stable.

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Remember, you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.