Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 5 Episode 1

Who did not survive the final season premiere?

On A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 1, the gang worked together to prepare one last goodbye for one of their own.

Katie's New Do -tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Katherine showed Maggie the secret to registering for baby gifts, leading to a huge epiphany about the future.

Elsewhere, Rome supported his father through a difficult transition.

A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 1 Quotes

Danny: Gene, thank you for your service.
Gene: I didn't fight in the war.
Danny: That's not what I mean. I'm in high school, and I'm gay, and I'm out, and you absolutely fought for me, so thank you.

Gary: Hey, pop.
Javier: Yeah?
Gary: Thanks for being here with me. I know it's not easy to pretend that all of this is normal.
Javier: However you want to do this, that's how we're going to do it, okay, mijo? I got you.

A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 1 Photos

Gloomy Date -tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 1
Lounging - tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 1
Holding Her Belly - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 1
Scoping Out the Funeral -tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 1
Heavily Pregnant Maggie -tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 1
