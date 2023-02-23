Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 5 Episode 3

at .

How did Maggie's last hurrah before the baby's arrival play out?

On A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 3, the ladies were determined to help her through the final hurdle.

Podcast Heaven - tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Eddie toyed with the idea of going back to college.

Who coached him through his feelings?

Elsewhere, Rome anxiously awaited news about his father.

Watch A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 3 Quotes

Theo: If you two ever want to get married, I'd be okay with that.
Katherine: Oh, wow. That's really sweet, T, but been there, done that, not gonna happen.

Gary: Brace yourself; I'm going to attempt to be earnest. I honestly don't know what I'd do without you.
Dr. Jessica: Actually, Gary, there's something I need to talk to you about. I can't say too much until it's for sure, but I'm up for a new career opportunity which means I might have to take a sabbatical.

A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 3

A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 3 Photos

The Jessica Situation - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 3
Smiling at the Laptop -tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 3
A Fun Trio - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 3
Greta is Shocked -tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 3
Escape Room Queen- tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 3
Big Plans -tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 3
  1. A Million Little Things
  2. A Million Little Things Season 5
  3. A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 3
  4. Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 5 Episode 3