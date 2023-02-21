Watch All American: Homecoming Online: Season 2 Episode 12

Did the students manage to work on the dance with everything going on at the campus?

On All American: Homecoming Season 2 Episode 12, it was time for the Masquerade Dance around the corner.

Meanwhile, Thea confronted what could be in store for her future after some big changes.

Elsewhere, Nate was presented with a very unexpected surprise.

What was it?

Use the video above to watch All American: Homecoming online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.