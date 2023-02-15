Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 13

How did Maggie manage to come to terms with a former friend's return?

On FBI Season 5 Episode 13, she found herself reconnecting with an old colleague and mentor.

But things changed dramatically after their first meeting.

Meanwhile, the team investigated the murder of a professional informant after he was found dead outside an abandoned factory in Red Hook.

