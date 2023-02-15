Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 13

at .

How did Maggie manage to come to terms with a former friend's return?

On FBI Season 5 Episode 13, she found herself reconnecting with an old colleague and mentor.

Closing In - FBI Season 5 Episode 12

But things changed dramatically after their first meeting.

Meanwhile, the team investigated the murder of a professional informant after he was found dead outside an abandoned factory in Red Hook.

FBI Season 5 Episode 13 Quotes

I knew from the start that Maggie had what it takes.

Gwen [to OA]

Maggie; Damn, guy wanted him dead pretty bad.

FBI Season 5 Episode 13 Photos

Reunited Agents - FBI Season 5 Episode 13
Undercover Tiffany - FBI Season 5 Episode 13
Giving Chase - FBI Season 5 Episode 13
Tracking Informant - FBI Season 5 Episode 13
Leading Investigation - FBI Season 5 Episode 13
Informant Murder - FBI Season 5 Episode 13
