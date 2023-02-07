Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Online: Season 2 Episode 13

Did the team manage to save Kai's life?

On NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 13, an explosion at a meth lab found the team trying to save one of their own.

Kai's friend-turned-criminal had it out for him.

Meanwhile, Lucy got her first big case aboard her aircraft carrier.

What did she learn about the future of the NCIS agents stationed in Hawaii?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.