Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Online: Season 2 Episode 14

Which former team member managed to assist on one of the grisliest cases to date?

On NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 14, the murder of a captain and his wife echoed a previous case.

As a result, the team worried they were dealing with a copycat killer.

Armed with strong intelligence, they turned to a past agent for some answers.

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Hawai'i online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.