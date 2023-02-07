Watch The Bachelor Online: Season 27 Episode 3

Who made the cut for one-on-one dates?

On The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 3, Zach embarked on two one-on-one dates and he had plenty of questions before his decision.

Meanwhile, Zach's night of passion with one of the women in the mansion left the others questioning the integrity of the competition.

Elsewhere, Bachelor Bowl returned, featuring Shawne Merriman, Antonio Gates, and Hannah Storm.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.