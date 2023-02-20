Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 3 Episode 8

What really happened inside Mel's family?

On The Equalizer Season 3 Episode 8, she was forced to work with her disapproving sister after their brother was abducted.

Robyn had some theories about what happened, but she was scared to tell Mel.

Mel tried to understand the motivations behind the kidnapping and found herself on a wild goose chase.

Use the video above to watch The Equalizer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.