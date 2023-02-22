Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Boys Will Be Boys

Who was telling the truth?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Episode 3, Melissa and Teresa went home to their significant others with a different recollection of Danielle's party.

As a result, there was simmering tension between Luis and Joe when they met with the husbands for a night of partying.

Meanwhile, the feud between Jen and Margaret kicked off again after a bombshell about Margaret's friend.

