Yellowstone Season 5 Return Reportedly Delayed as Kevin Costner's Lawyer Addresses Claim Star is Holding Up Production

Yellowstone is one of the most dramatic shows on TV.

That's a well-known fact and likely why the show has kickstarted one of the biggest franchises.

Following a recent report about Kevin Costner allegedly holding up production on the back half of Yellowstone Season 5, the star's lawyer has addressed the claim.

"The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Marty Singer told Puck News.

"It's ridiculous—and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second."

"As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

The Puck News article says that many of Costner's Yellowstone cast, crew, and executives have been frustrated by his ego and unavailability for a few years.

The star is said to have negotiated two windows of availability for the two parts of Yellowstone Season 5.

Costner's availability while filming was said to have been diminished by him contracting COVID-19.

"Costner declared his window elapsed and took off, forcing everyone to reassemble months later to shoot his scenes—at enormous cost to the production and great annoyance to key co-stars," the report reads.

With six episodes still to film, Costner's team allegedly only offered a week of availability for the actor, followed by two days of pick-ups in the fall.

That would not be enough to give John Dutton a coherent arc during the final episodes of the season.

The report echoes what Deadline teased earlier this month when it was claimed that the series' future was in doubt and that a spinoff could be on the way featuring some of the most loved stars.

Also concerning for fans, Paramount Network announced that the show would return this summer, but Puck News says this is no longer possible because the cameras are not even rolling yet.

The remainder of the fifth season now looks set to air in November.

A Paramount rep told Puck News that it still wants Costner to be a part of the Yellowstone-verse.

"As we previously stated, Kevin has been a key component of the success of our Yellowstone series, and we hope that continues from here on out."

