Yellowstone Star Q’orianka Kilcher Cleared Of Workers Compensation Fraud Charges

Q'orianka Kilcher is moving on from her legal woes after charges against her were dismissed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

Deadline reported the news, revealing that the Yellowstone actress had been accused of workers compensation fraud in 2022.

"To date, Kilcher has maintained her innocence and today's news exonerates her," reads the statement.

"Despite suffering a serious and life-altering traumatic injury she endured while filming Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Kilcher is enthusiastic about her new slate of projects and is hoping to use this moment to shed light on the experiences of other workers who have been injured in the workplace."

Kilcher shared her own statement on the news.

"Today, I am beyond grateful that my case has been dismissed — tomorrow my journey begins to help raise awareness and demand more transparency for worker's rights within the workers comp system."

"I want to thank my attorneys, Camille Vasquez and Steve Cook, for their steadfast belief in my innocence — without their advocacy, we would not be here today."

"Finally, I want to thank my family, friends, fans, and fellow industry peers whose support has kept me going."

"I look forward to shedding more light on this experience and continuing to do the work I love."

Vasquez and Cook said in their statement:

"We are pleased that after re-evaluating this case, the District Attorney has decided to dismiss the charges against Ms. Kilcher."

"The decision is a true victory, and while we are gratified that Ms. Kilcher's innocence has been vindicated, the truth is that the California Department of Insurance should never have brought this case, and Ms. Kilcher should never have been subjected to this ordeal."

"Having been cleared, Ms. Kilcher is excited to move forward and devote her attention to her flourishing career."

Kilcher had faced two felony counts of workers' comp fraud after collecting almost $97,000 in disability benefits following neck and shoulder injuries that stemmed from the filming of Dora the Explorer.

The star maintained her innocence throughout the process.

Yellowstone is currently on a midseason hiatus but is expected to return to Paramount Network in the summer.

