95th Academy Awards: Who Won the Oscars?

From the electric performances of the nominated songs to all the big stars, The 95th Academy Awards went off without a slap hitch.

The performance of RRR's hit song Naatu Naatu brought the entire house to their feet, as did the wins for Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh.

So who came out on top?

Everything Everywhere All At Once led the nominations with 11 and led the winners with seven total trophies!

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once *Winner*

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once *Winner*

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser - The Whale *Winner*

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Best Supporting Actress

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once *Winner*

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once *Winner*

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Director

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once *Winner*

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field - Tár

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Best Original Screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert *Winner*

The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh

The Fabelmans - Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

Tár - Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund\

Best Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking - Sarah Polley *Winner*

All Quiet on the Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Rian Johnson

Living - Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick - Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio *Winner*

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Documentary Feature

Navalny - Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, and Shane Boris *Winner*

All That Breathes - Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed - Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

Fire of Love - Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

A House Made of Splinters - Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

Best International Feature

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany) *Winner*

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best Original Song

Naatu Naatu - RRR (MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose) *Winner*

Applause - Tell It Like a Woman (Diane Warren)

Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop)

Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler)

This Is A Life - Everything Everywhere All at Once (Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski)

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front - Volker Bertelmann *Winner*

Babylon - Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin - Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Son Lux

The Fabelmans - John Williams

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front - James Friend *Winner*

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths - Darius Khondji

Elvis - Mandy Walker

Empire of Light - Roger Deakins

Tár - Florian Hoffmeister

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett *Winner*

All Quiet on the Western Front - Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar

The Batman - Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White, Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick - Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson, Scott R Fisher

Best Film Editing

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Paul Rogers *Winner*

The Banshees of Inisherin - Mikkel EG Nielsen

Elvis - Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond

Tár - Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick - Eddie Hamilton

Best Costume Design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ruth E Carter *Winner*

Babylon - Mary Zophres

Elvis - Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris - Jenny Beavan

Best Sound

Top Gun: Maverick - Mark Weingarten, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, Mark Taylor *Winner*

All Quiet on the Western Front - Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel, Stefan Korte

Avatar: The Way of Water - Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers, Michael Hedges

The Batman - Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray, Andy Nelson

Elvis - David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, Michael Keller

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front - Christian M Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper *Winner*

Avatar: The Way of Water - Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole

Elvis - Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Babylon - Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

The Fabelmans - Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara

Best Make-up and Hairstyling

The Whale - Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, Anne Marie Bradley *Winner*

All Quiet on the Western Front - Heike Merker, Linda Eisenhamerová

The Batman - Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Camille Friend, Joel Harlow

Elvis - Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, Aldo Signoretti

Best Live Action Short

An Irish Goodbye *Winner*

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Animated Short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse *Winner*

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers - Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga *Winner*

Haulout - Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

How Do You Measure a Year? - Jay Rosenblatt

The Martha Mitchell Effect - Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Stranger at the Gate - Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Award totals by Film:

Everything Everywhere All At Once: 7

All Quiet On The Western Front: 4

The Whale: 2

Elvis: 1

Top Gun: Maverick: 1

Women Talking: 1

Avatar: The Way of Water: 1

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: 1

RRR: 1

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinnochio: 1

Navalny: 1

An Irish Goodbye: 1

The Elephant Whisperers: 1

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse: 1

