Ariana Madix Confronts Tom Sandoval in Explosive Vanderpump Rules Midseason Trailer: "You Don't Deserve One F---ing Tear of Mine"

Are you ready for Scandoval to hit screens?

Bravo on Monday unveiled the midseason trailer for Vanderpump Rules Season 10, and it features the first look at footage filmed after Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss was exposed.

As previously reported, producers fired up the cameras again to film additional scenes for the hit reality series to capture the fallout of the scandal that rocked fans around the world.

The footage involving Tom and Ariana was filmed just days after the affair was uncovered, and it sure looks like there won't be time for any pleasantries.

"I wish we both would have tried harder," a stoic Sandoval tells his ex-girlfriend in the trailer.

But Madix is still reeling after uncovering the affair and says the following:

"You don't deserve one f---ing tear of mine."

Another part of the trailer, which looks to have been filmed the same day, finds Tom asking Ariana if she wants anything.

His scorned ex's response?

"For you to die."

It was a gasp-worthy moment and one that will likely set us up for the mother of all Vanderpump Rules reunions.

The trailer also gives us some insight into the rest of the cast's reaction to the affair.

"This is a full-blown love affair," says Scheana Shay.

"I had so much rage in me."

Leviss filed for a restraining order after an alleged altercation with Shay, and there's no telling whether the reunion can go ahead as planned.

Scheana, for her part, has denied any wrongdoing, with her lawyer complaining that Leviss fabricated the whole thing.

The trailer also hints at footage showing the breakdown of Tom and Ariana's relationship.

Sandoval complains about them having sex "like four times a year."

"I cannot have sex with somebody who feels like a stranger," Ariana fires back.

Leviss is heavily present in the trailer, with a scene showcasing her kissing Tom Schwartz, which doesn't sit well with Katie Maloney.

"We're not divorced yet. This is my husband," she says.

"I want to light them both on f---ing fire."

Then, in a scene that was clearly filmed way before the affair bombshell came to the forefront, Scheana and Raquel have an essential conversation.

"I was O.G. home-wrecking whore of this group. And then came LaLa [Kent]. And now here you are," Scheana told her one-time friend.

Take a look at the full-length trailer below.

