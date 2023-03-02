Succession: The Roys Prepare for War in Final Season Trailer

It's hard to believe that Succession is coming to an end.

Series creator Jesse Armstrong announced earlier this month that Succession Season 4 will close out the HBO hit.

HBO dropped the full-length trailer this week, and it looks like fans have plenty of drama on the horizon before the series wraps up for good.

The Roys have never been able to get along in the same location for more than a few minutes, but the in-fighting inside one of the most powerful families will reach a denouement in the final season.

"The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer," the logline for Season 4 reads.

"The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete."

"A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed," the premium cabler's description promises.

The award-winning and highly-rated series explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

Armstrong broke the news of the end date for the series in an interview with the New Yorker.

"You know, there's a promise in the title of Succession," he said.

"I've never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind."

"From Season 2, I've been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?"

Armstrong recalled speaking to the writers, "and I sort of said, 'Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?' And we played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons."

"Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks."

"Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference."

Check out the trailer below and be sure to watch the final season when it launches on Sunday, March 26.

