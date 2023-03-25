The Walking Dead: Dead City Premiere Date Set at AMC; Fear the Walking Dead Final Season Trailer Released

It's been a long wait without content from The Walking Dead universe.

AMC arrived locked and loaded to WonderCon on Saturday afternoon, revealing some exciting updates for fans.

We'll start with The Walking Dead: Dead City.

The highly-anticipated series, which takes place following the conclusion of the main series, will premiere Sunday, June 18, at 10 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+.

The series will premiere out of the midseason finale of Fear the Walking Dead.

The decision to air the show an hour later, before it settles into its regularly scheduled time period the following week, is different, and it might not be the best idea.

Fear the Walking Dead is not a strong launching pad. The inconsistent writing found fans fleeing the spinoff in their droves, and the numbers haven't been good for quite some time.

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland.

The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

A teaser dropped for the series during the panel, but surprisingly, it was revealed online weeks ago, so we'll have to wait longer for the full-length clip.

AMC also dropped the trailer for the final season of Fear the Walking Dead, which is on track for a May 14 launch.

Fear the Walking Dead's eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7, when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned.

Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule.

With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place -- Morgan's daughter, Mo.

The trailer features some big swings, including Morgan returning to the place he lived with his son, back when he met Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead Season 1.

Check out the clip below.

