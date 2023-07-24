Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reacts to Negan's Dark Fate on The Walking Dead: Dead City Finale

Negan has defied the odds countless times throughout his time in The Walking Dead universe.

Things took a wild turn on The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 Episode 6 when we learned that The Dama had been calling the shots and wanted Jeffrey Dean Morgan's alter ego to help her run New York.

She had heard how Negan killed Glen, which forever changed Maggie and Hershel's lives.

In one of the most chilling scenes in franchise history, the Dama revealed she had stolen one of Hershel's limbs and could go back for more if Negan didn't help her cause.

"He's in a position that he didn't anticipate being in — certainly," Morgan said in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"I think he thinks he's f---ed."

Morgan believes Negan was surprised by how cutthroat the Dama was because he didn't know much of anything about her before their first meeting.

"She's a bit of a chess player and I don't think Negan was prepared for her," the actor and EP continued.

"I think he was prepared for Željko's character [The Croat] and knows at least who he is and what he's going to bring to the table, so can anticipate that."

"But he did not anticipate what the Dama is bringing to the table."

The finale certainly left us with many questions, and thankfully, they'll be answered because AMC has picked up a second season of the first post-TWD spinoff.

AMC announced a pickup at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, in addition to a renewal for TWD: Daryl Dixon.

Yes, the franchise is expanding at quite the pace, but if the next two shows are anything like TWD: Dead City, then we have hope they will be worthwhile.

"This next chapter in the Walking Dead Universe continues to thrive with a terrific inaugural season for Dead City and highly anticipated new journey for fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon coming in September," said AMC president of entertainment Dan McDermott.

"We can't wait to bring Dead City fans back to the epicenter of Manhattan for more zip-lining action with Maggie and Negan."

"And, ahead of its debut, we're thrilled to double down on Daryl as we bring the apocalypse to France, transforming Notre Dame, Pont du Gard and other iconic locales into an apocalyptic landscape unlike anything we've seen before."

What are your thoughts on Morgan's views on where things left off?

How do you think Negan's arc will play out on The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2?

Hit the comments.

