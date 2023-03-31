TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy Rises, Alaska Daily Flat With Season (Series?) Finale

The numbers for Thursday are in, and it looks like that big Grey's Anatomy cliffhanger helped get some more eyes on the show.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 12 managed 3.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo, rising slightly from last week amongst total viewers.

The medical drama has already been renewed for Season 20!

Station 19 continued on a steady note with 3.7 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Alaska Daily concluded its freshman season with 2.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

A renewal decision has yet to come for the Hilary Swank drama, and there's a chance the series might not get a Season 2.

CBS comedies Young Sheldon (6.9 million/0.5 rating) and Ghosts (6.2 million/0.5 rating) were both on the downside.

So Help Me Todd (4.2 million/0.3 rating) and CSI: Vegas (3.2 million/0.3 rating) were on par with recent results.

NBC's Law & Order franchise returned from hiatus, with Law & Order (4.1 million/0.4 rating), SVU (4.2 million/0.5 rating), and Organized Crime (2.8 million/0.4 rating) all steady.

Over on FOX, Next Level Chef (1.8 million/0.3 rating) was down, while Animal Control (1.2 million/0.3 rating) and Call Me Kat (1.1 million/0.2 rating) were on par with their season averages.

The CW's yet-to-be-renewed Walker (0.6 million/0.1 rating) was flat.

