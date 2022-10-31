ABC Cheat Sheet: Alaska Daily, The Rookie Feds, & Big Sky Are on the Bubble

With the continued erosion of live TV viewing on broadcast networks, networks are looking at other viewing metrics to decide which shows will be back.
Looking at the network as a whole, not a lot of shows look particularly dead, but there is some separation when you factor in the delayed viewing.
Scroll down to find out how ABC's shows are shaping up, and which might not survive the season.
1.
Grey's Anatomy - Certain Renewal
Ellen Pompeo may be scaling back her duties, but the series will continue to defy the odds.
19 seasons in, it remains ABC's #! scripted show in key demographics.
Yes, the numbers are down (almost 20% in the demo this season), but 3.5 million viewers and a 0.51 rating are still good numbers.
It helps that the show still surges with delayed viewing factored in. It shows there is still a huge audience, but it's not the appointment TV it once was.
2.
The Conners - Certain Renewal
The Conners is one of few shows that are on the upside this season.
The series is averaging 3.7 million viewers and a 0.51 rating in the demo.
The DVR gains are not as substantial as some of the other shows, but the live + same day ratings are enough to keep it on the air for the years to come.
3.
Abbott Elementary - Certain Renewal
The buzzy sophomore comedy is averaging 2.7 million viewers and a 0.51 rating in the demo.
It is one of few broadcast shows that gets awards love, meaning that it will be around for a long time.
4.
Station 19 - Certain Renewal
The Grey's Anatomy spinoff is averaging 3.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating. It commands strong numbers in Live + 7, and is tethered to the network's most-popular show in the demo. It's one of the safest shows on TV.
5.
The Goldbergs - Likely Renewal
The Goldbergs is own almost 30% in the demo this season.
It is averaging 2.4 million viewers and a 0.38 rating.
It should be renewed, but there's also the possibility that ABC will want to try out a cheaper show next season.
Watch this space.
6.
Home Economics - Likely Renewal
ABC's Home Economics is up a bit this season, averaging 2 million viewers and a 0.35 rating in the demo.
The series enjoys decent gains with a week of DVR factored in. Unless ABC scales back its comedy offerings, it should be safe.
7.
The Good Doctor - Likely Renewal
The series has been dropping each season, and it's currently averaging 3.2 million viewers and a 0.33 rating.
However, the show remains a force in delayed viewing and ABC is prepping a spinoff.
We'll need to see how it holds up in the spring.
8.
The Rookie - Certain Renewal
The love numbers are not great, averaging 3.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating, but the show rises by 133% in the demo within a week of DVR numbers, not to mention what it gets on Hulu.
The series will be back.
9.
The Rookie: Feds - Could Go Either Way
This spinoff has not been as well received and while the live ratings would lead you to believe the show is almost as popular as its predecessor, it isn't.
The October 11 episode had a 0.2 rating among adults 18-49 and went up to a 0.4 with a week of DVR factored in. That's not great.
However, there's plenty of time before ABC makes a definite decision on its future.
10.
Alaska Daily - Could Go Either Way
Alaska Daily is getting a considerable lift among total viewers with a week of DVR factored in, but the 18-49 demo isn't getting much of a lift, which could signal that the series is not strong enough int he advertiser-craved demo to stick around.
11.
Big Sky - Could Go Either Way
Big Sky is averaging 2.3 million viewers and a 0.25 rating among adults 18-49. Those numbers are not strong, but the show has consistently doubled its on-air results within a week.
For that reason alone, we shouldn't count this series out.