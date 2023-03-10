TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy Steady at Series Low; CSI: Vegas Rises

It seems like Grey's Anatomy could finally be closing in on its endgame.

The once-hot medical drama is finally showing its age when it comes to traditional ratings.

The decision to revamp the series sans Ellen Pompeo isn't particularly paying off.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 9 on Thursday managed 3.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The numbers are not great when you consider the show will be more expensive for ABC.

At this stage, a 20th season is likely, but there's a good chance it will mark the show's end.

One last celebratory season should be enough to drum up the ratings.

Before Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 inched up to 3.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, placing second in the 8 p.m. slot.

Alaska Daily closed out the night for ABC at 2.5 million viewers and a 0.2 rating, effectively flat week-to-week.

Over on CBS, Young Sheldon was stable, with 7.4 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Ghosts was also stable at 6.5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

So Help Me Todd was steady at 4.5 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

CSI: Vegas closed out the night with an uptick to 3.3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating, easily leading the 10 p.m. slot.

It was a down night for FOX, with Next Level Chef (1.8 million/0.3 rating) and Animal Control (1.3 million/0.2 rating) inching down.

Call Me Kat (1.2 million/0.2 rating) was steady.

