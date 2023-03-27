TV Ratings: Magnum P.I. Plunges to New Lows

NBC's decision to revive Magnum P.I. after CBS canceled it seemed like a win-win scenario.

Now, the numbers are dropping weeks after the show touched down in its new home. Hard.

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 7 fell to 2.6 million viewers and a 0.2 rating in the all-important 18-49 demo.

For comparison purposes, Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 1 managed 3.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating last month.

People are not watching the show live, and the slippage is concerning.

We are fast approaching the midseason finale, and the series will be off the air until the fall.

NBC will likely hold off on making a decision about a sixth season until those episodes have aired.

Unless the streaming numbers are on fire, there's a good chance the show could be wrapping up for good.

Elsewhere on NBC, The Blacklist's final season continued on a steady note with 1.8 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Over on FOX, the Housebroken Season 2 debut had 0.6 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The series launched on a night while the rest of FOX's animation domination line-up were in encore mode, possibly contributing to lower numbers.

American Idol on ABC managed 5.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, rising a bit week-to-week.

Freshman drama The Company You Keep was steady as a rock, managing 2.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The series is not dominating the ratings, but it is competitive in the 10 p.m. slot.

The numbers for CBS are inflated due to delayed start times, so we'll have more on them later today or early tomorrow.

