TV Ratings: Night Court Goes Lower, The Rookie Dips

NBC's Night Court revival continues to drop in the ratings.

Night Court Season 1 Episode 8 managed 3.5 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo, marking a new low for the series in the latter metric.

NBC previously handed out a renewal, and the numbers may still be strong with delayed viewing factored in.

American Auto was steady as a rock for NBC, with 1.8 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

La Brea Season 2 concluded with 1.8 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The numbers are not good, but the show is already renewed for a third season.

Over on CBS, FBI (6.6 million/0.5 rating) and FBI: Most Wanted (4.5 million/0.3 rating) were both steady.

FBI: International (5.4 million/0.4 rating) increased from last week's series low.

9-1-1: Lone Star (3.4 million/0.4 rating) was steady on FOX, while Accused (1.5 million/0.2 rating) dropped.

Over on ABC, The Rookie (4 million/0.4 rating) and Will Trent (2.6 million/0.2 rating) both came down in the demo, while The Rookie: Feds (2.7 million/0.3 rating) was stable.

The CW's likely one-and-done Supernatural spinoff, The Winchesters (0.5 million/0.0 rating), was steady.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.