TV Ratings: Night Court Plunges to New Lows; Superman & Lois Returns Down

It looks like Daylight Savings Time is having an impact on the ratings.

Night Court Season 1 Episode 10 came down to a new series low.

The comedy reboot had 3.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating this week.

American Auto was also on the low side, with 2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The Voice followed with 4.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

That's My Jam closed out the night for NBC at 2.5 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

On The CW, Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 1 drew 0.8 million viewers and a 0.1 rating -- down from last season's premiere.

Gotham Knights followed with 0.6 million viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo.

The numbers for the new superhero drama are not bad, but with the changes at The CW, it's hard to tell whether there will be room for any superhero drama next season.

On FOX, 9-1-1: Lone Star (3.6 million/0.4 rating) dropped slightly, but Accused (1.9 million/0.3 rating) was steady.

ABC went with The Bachelor: Women Tell All, which drew 2.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The series is a shell of its former self this season.

Over on CBS, FBI, and FBI: International both inched down in the ratings, but Most Wanted was flat.

What did you watch on the night?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.