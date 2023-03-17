TV Ratings: Station 19 Leads Non-Sports Fare

CBS' March Madness tipoff managed to dominate the night in the demo, but not by a wide margin.

The NCAA men's basketball championship tournament drew 3.2 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo.

ABC's Station 19 continued on a solid note.

The Grey's Anatomy spinoff had 4.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo, easily leading the night in total viewers.

Grey's Anatomy got a boost in total viewers, rising 3.4 million viewers.

However, it was flat at a series low in the demo with a 0.4 rating.

The best days are definitely behind for Grey's Anatomy.

Alaska Daily closed out the night for ABC at 2.9 million viewers and a 0.2 rating -- surging amongst total viewers.

The series could eke out a renewal if the delayed viewing is as strong as ABC has claimed.

Then again, it strikes me as a self-contained series that will wrap up the central plots.

Time will tell.

Over on FOX, Next Level Chef continued with 1.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Animal Control (1.4 million/0.3 rating) and Call Me Kat (1.3 million/0.3 rating) were both up in viewers and the demo.

NBC and The CW were in encore mode with the increased March Madness competition.

What are your thoughts on the numbers?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.