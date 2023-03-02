TV Ratings: True Lies Has Weak Debut Out of Survivor

CBS kicked off its revamped Wednesday line-up this week, and the numbers were hit and miss.

Survivor Season 44 got off the ground running with 4.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo.

The numbers were strong enough that the show tied for the night's top spot in the demo.

Survivor also has a strong digital footprint, so the numbers should rise considerably with multiplatform viewing factored in.

True Lies Season 1 Episode 1 followed with 3.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

While the numbers are an improvement over Good Sam's performance a year ago, they aren't great.

NBC's Chicago Med (6.4 million/0.6 rating) and Chicago Fire (6.6 million/0.6 rating) both held steady, while Chicago P.D. (4.9 million/0.5 rating) dipped.

FOX struggled with the increased competition. The Masked Singer (3.6 million/0.5 rating) and Special Forces (1.6 million/0.3 rating) were both down.

The Conners (3.3 million/0.4 rating), The Goldbergs (2.2 million/0.3 rating), Abbott Elementary (2.4 million/0.4 rating), and Not Dead Yet (2.1 million/0.3 rating) were all down.

A Million Little Things (1.6 million/0.2 rating) was steady.

Over on The CW, The Flash (0.6 million/0.1 rating) and Kung Fu (0.4 million/0.1 rating), both picked up some steam as they limp towards their finales.

