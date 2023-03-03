Vanderpump Rules: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Split Following Cheating Bombshell Involving Raquel Leviss

At the height of its popularity, Vanderpump Rules featured some of the most dramatic moments on reality TV.

But this latest bombshell involving Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Raquel Leviss promises to deliver some vintage VPR storylines.

TMZ stunned fans on Friday with the revelation that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had split after nine years as a couple.

While the split itself is a shocker because they weathered many storms throughout their relationship on-screen, the alleged reason for their parting of ways is an utter bombshell...

According to this report from TMZ, Tom cheated on Ariana with Raquel.

Madix reportedly just found out about the supposed cheating and ended their relationship.

TMZ adds that Vanderpump Rules producers wasted no time documenting the fallout, and production is back underway.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 kicked off on Bravo last month with its best ratings in years, and if this drama is as dramatic as we're hearing, the numbers might grow as the season progresses.

Producers wanted the fallout footage to use ahead of the reunion because there wouldn't be much of a reunion without that footage.

Ariana and Tom seemed as close as ever on Wednesday when the latter performed with his band.

That much has been documented on social media, but TMZ does note that the pair had some issues in their relationship for a while.

Raquel's ex-fiance, James Kennedy, reacted to the news on Instagram.

"Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything," he wrote while sharing the TMZ report.

Raquel and James had various ups and downs, and Raquel recently found out on-screen that James cheated on her with co-star Lala Kent at the beginning of their relationship.

The drama doesn't stop with the Vanderpump Rules cast, and it sounds like fans will be able to watch it play out.

The trailer for Vanderpump Rules Season 10 certainly hinted Ariana and Tom's relationship being a focal point, and fans took a particular scene to mean they were in an open relationship.

Madix was quick to shut that down, but on Friday, her social media accounts were gone.

If you watch Vanderpump Rules online, you know Raquel has been getting close to Tom Schwartz, aka the other Tom.

Katie Maloney and Schwartz split before the season premiered and, well, it's been a complicated web of drama.

Katie blamed co-star Scheana Shay for trying to set up Raquel with Schwartz.

Until we see this insanity on-screen or any involved parties react, we can only wait for some clarity.

For now, Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.