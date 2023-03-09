Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 5 Episode 5

at .

Did Maggie and Gary reach a decision?

On A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 5, the pair pondered a home birth.

Birthing Plans -tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Regina and Rome adjusted to life with their new roommate.

Elsewhere, Katherine and Greta reached a surprising crossroads in their relationship.

Was it really the end of the line for them?

Watch A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 5 Quotes

Gary: Our baby is being born in a hospital, period.
Maggie: Oh, you're putting your foot down.
Gary: You know what? Yeah, I am.
Maggie: OK Fred Flintstone my baby is being born from my body wherever the hell I choose.

Dr: Anderson: I'm not sure if Robert passed our from seeing our baby come out of a vagina or actually seeing a vagina.

A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 5 Photos

Behavioral Psych - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 5
Dinner witH New Friends - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 5
An Offering - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 5
Hestiancy - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 5
Proud - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 5
Katie's Bestie -tall - A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 5
