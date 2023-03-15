Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 16

Did a man gone rogue become the person in the frame for the shooting of a federal corrections officer?

On FBI Season 5 Episode 16, it was time to get some answers as the ex-marine was revealed to have been on a downturn ever since returning from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Tiffany's sister looked to her for guidance when their younger brother began to lash out.

Elsewhere, OA had some shocking details to reveal about an encounter.

Use the video above to watch FBI online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.