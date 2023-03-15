Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 16

Did a man gone rogue become the person in the frame for the shooting of a federal corrections officer?

On FBI Season 5 Episode 16, it was time to get some answers as the ex-marine was revealed to have been on a downturn ever since returning from Afghanistan.

On a Hunt - FBI Season 5 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Tiffany's sister looked to her for guidance when their younger brother began to lash out.

Elsewhere, OA had some shocking details to reveal about an encounter.

FBI Season 5 Episode 16 Quotes

Mrs. Lopez: It's such a shock.
Tiffany: We understand. It's a lot to take in.

Tiffany: You need to stop acting like a little kid.
Bryan: You need to stop acting like you're Mom.

FBI Season 5 Episode 16

FBI Season 5 Episode 16 Photos

