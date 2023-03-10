Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 9

How did Simone feel about the blast from her past?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 9, the interns had a lot of drama to unpack.

Blue shadowed Maggie's risky procedure, but they both had differing opinions about how to navigate the surgery.

Meanwhile, Jo and Link tended to a pregnant woman, as the interns got accustomed to their new house.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.