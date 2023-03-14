Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Online: Season 2 Episode 16

Who robbed the team?

On NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 16, the gang learned their vehicles had been burglarized overnight.

In an attempt to recover everything, they tracked down an unlikely bandit.

Meanwhile, Whistler struggled with an uncooperative CI.

Elsewhere, Alex weighed his college options as his mom dropped some shocking details about what she wanted him to do.

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Hawai'i online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.