Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 3 Episode 1

What happened to Jonathan?

On Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 1, the family opened up about some significant changes, and Jonathan's entire appearance changed.

Meanwhile, Chrissy struggled to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois.

Elsewhere, Lois' work-life balance was put to the test when an undercover assignment revealed a deadly foe that promised to change the Kent family forever.

