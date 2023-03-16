Watch Survivor Online: Season 44 Episode 3

Did the romance become the easy target?

On Survivor Season 44 Episode 3, the strong bond was hard to deny, and it made other members of the tribe uneasy.

Meanwhile, one castaway hoped to convince the tribe of their worth in an attempt to stay another day.

Elsewhere, one person was caught manipulating one of the immunity idols and had to open up about a past decision.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.