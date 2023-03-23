Watch Survivor Online: Season 44 Episode 4

Which person chose the idol over their tribe?

On Survivor Season 44 Episode 4, one person from each tribe was chosen to go on a journey and got surprising news.

Meanwhile, tribes had to slingshot themselves toward victory in the reward challenge to earn an essential camp item.

Elsewhere, a previously solid alliance imploded, leading to the most shocking tribal council of the season.

Use the video above to watch Survivor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.