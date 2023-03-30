Watch Survivor Online: Season 44 Episode 5

Which tribe earned all the power?

On Survivor Season 44 Episode 5, Jeff surprised all three tribes with a reward challenge.

Meanwhile, one person from each tribe was chosen to go on a journey.

However, there was an almighty catch in the form

Who did not return to the game?

Use the video above to watch Survivor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.