Watch The Bachelor Online: Season 27 Episode 7

With the hometowns inching closer, it was time for some of the women to tell Zach how they really felt.

On The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 7, we picked up in Budapest, Hungary, with more one-on-ones than before.

Meanwhile, the gang continued to try to come to terms with the change to the format as a result of a positive COVID-19 test.

Elsewhere, more Bachelor alums returned to give Zach some guidance.

Use the video above to watch The Bachelor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.