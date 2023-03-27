Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 3 Episode 13

Did McCall realize she was being too trusting?

On The Equalizer Season 3 Episode 13, an operative killed all but one of the employees of a marine biology research group.

McCall and the team joined forces with Colton Fisk when they discovered a connection between the murders and a secret CIA program he was involved in.

Elsewhere, Aunt Vi found herself questioning Robyn's tactics.

Use the video above to watch The Equalizer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.