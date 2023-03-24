Watch Walker Online: Season 3 Episode 14

What did Grey Flag have planned?

On Walker Season 3 Episode 14, the stakes were higher than ever as Cordell, Cassie, Captain James, and Trey embarked on a dangerous mission.

Meanwhile, the Walkers planned for the Mayor's Medal Ceremony, but Cordell struggled with missing out on time with his kids.

Just when it seemed like things were in a good place in town, a new enemy arrived.

Use the video above to watch Walker online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.