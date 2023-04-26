And Just Like That... Season 2 Teaser Trailer Reunites Carrie and Aidan

It's almost time for Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan's (John Corbett) big reunion, and we're already counting down the days.

HBO Max announced And Just Like That.., its wildly successful Sex and the City follow-up, will return for its second season in June.

Unfortunately, we didn't find out which day in June it will be back, but still, it will be back.

Hooray, right?

The teaser trailer also puts Carrie and Aidan back together, which should make for a fun dynamic.

The jumping-off point for the revival season focused on Carrie's reaction to Mr. Big's death (Chris Noth), and her attempt to rebuild her life.

It's unclear how many episodes John Corbett will be sticking around for, but it's hard to imagine this being a short-term affair.

Corbett initially appeared on Sex and the City Season 3 and stayed with the series until the sixth and final season.

He also returned as Aidan in the second movie picture based on the series.

Fans previously thought he would be appearing in the first season because the actor teased fans about it.

"It was fun. It was fun for him to say that," Parker said in the aftermath on Watch What Happens Live.

"When he actually reached out, very kindly, because he's nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke, and then I was like, 'No, no, no, it's a free country first of all.'"

"And I thought it was kind of delightful and kind of fun."

And Just Like That also stars Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Mario Cantone, Evan Handler, David Eigenberg, Nicole Ari Parker, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton.

The trailer also teases friendship, which has been at the show's core since the beginning.

"If you're lucky, you can always count on your closest friends to be there," says Carrie in the clip.

"We are all blissfully unaware when our lives are about to change."

Check out the full-length trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

