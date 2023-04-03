Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest Prequel in the Works at HBO

HBO is poised to return to Westeros for another series.

Variety reported Monday that a prequel about Aegon I Targaryen's conquest of Westeros is in the discussion stages.

The outlet stresses that the potential series is only being discussed at this stage.

As a result, no writer is currently attached.

On a more exciting note, sources state that there may be a feature component to the project, i.e., HBO and Warner Bros. would produce a feature film that would then lead into the potential series."

A big-screen movie in the Game of Thrones universe would surely be a draw with fans.

The potential project would also serve as a prequel to House of the Dragon, which tells the story of the downfall of House Targaryen.

The latest project would explore the story of how Aegon and his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, used their fleet and their three dragons to conquer six of the seven kingdoms on Westeros, except for Dorne.

"In doing so, Aegon I became the first king of Westeros, the first to sit on the Iron Throne, and the founder of the Targaryen Dynasty," Variety notes.

HBO has been optimistic about expanding the Game of Thrones universe and has been taking any chances with shows that might not resonate with fans.

In 2019, the premium cabler scrapped a series focused on The Long Night, which filmed a pilot that came in below expectations.

On the same day, House of the Dragon was ordered, and the series premiered in August 2022.

It landed a speedy renewal for Season 2, which is about to enter production for a 2024 bow.

It was recently reported that HBO was keen to pick up a third season of the series, a sign that HBO sees a long future with the Game of Thrones universe.

