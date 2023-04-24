Len Goodman, Dancing With the Stars Judge, Dead at 78

Tragic news out of the TV world this morning as it has been revealed that Len Goodman has died.

According to reports, the Dancing With the Stars judge passed away on Saturday evening.

He was 78.

"I can confirm he died peacefully over the weekend surrounded by his family," the star's representative shared with Daily Mail, adding that he was "a much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

Goodman is best known for his work on Dancing With the Stars and the British iteration, Strictly Come Dancing.

He starred on the British version from 2004-2016 and on the U.S. version from 2005 until 2022.

Goodman previously announced his exit from Dancing With the Stars in November 2022.

"This will be my last season judging Dancing With the Stars," he dished weeks before his final episode aired.

"I've been on the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I've decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain," Goodman added.

"It's been such a wonderful experience for me and look forward so much to next week's finale. I'm sure it's going to be absolutely brilliant," Goodman concluded.

Goodman was born on April 25, 1944, in Woolwich, and started out as an apprentice welder and aspired to become a footballer.

He started dancing at age 20 after a doctor said it would help him recover from a foot injury.

He competed in and won events, including the World Exhibition Championships.

Goodman shed light on his past in the 2009 autobiography Better Late Than Never: From Barrow Boy to Ballroom.

He went on to write another two books: Len's Lost London and Dancing Around Britain.

May Len Goodman rest in peace.

