Len Goodman, Dancing With the Stars Judge, Dead at 78

at .

Tragic news out of the TV world this morning as it has been revealed that Len Goodman has died.

According to reports, the Dancing With the Stars judge passed away on Saturday evening.

He was 78.

Len Goodman meets fans and signs his book 'Lost London: A Personal Journey'

"I can confirm he died peacefully over the weekend surrounded by his family," the star's representative shared with Daily Mail, adding that he was "a much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

Goodman is best known for his work on Dancing With the Stars and the British iteration, Strictly Come Dancing.

2019 top 6 finalist event

He starred on the British version from 2004-2016 and on the U.S. version from 2005 until 2022.

Goodman previously announced his exit from Dancing With the Stars in November 2022.

"This will be my last season judging Dancing With the Stars," he dished weeks before his final episode aired.

"I've been on the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I've decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain," Goodman added.

Len Goodman meets fans and signs copies of his book 'Lost London: A Personal Journey' at Waterstones Bluewater

"It's been such a wonderful experience for me and look forward so much to next week's finale. I'm sure it's going to be absolutely brilliant," Goodman concluded.

Goodman was born on April 25, 1944, in Woolwich, and started out as an apprentice welder and aspired to become a footballer.

He started dancing at age 20 after a doctor said it would help him recover from a foot injury.

He competed in and won events, including the World Exhibition Championships.

Len Goodman attends the red carpet launch for "Strictly Come Dancing"

Goodman shed light on his past in the 2009 autobiography Better Late Than Never: From Barrow Boy to Ballroom.

He went on to write another two books: Len's Lost London and Dancing Around Britain.

May Len Goodman rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Dancing With the Stars Quotes

You have people look at you like you're nothing, you start to believe you are nothing.

Tonya Harding

I'm really good at doing whatever beautiful women tell me to do.

Tommy Chong

Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars Photos

Shangela and Gleb on the Finale - Dancing With the Stars
Witney and Wayne on the Finale - Dancing With the Stars
Charli and Mark on the Finale - Dancing With the Stars
Gabby and Val on the Finale - Dancing With the Stars
Dancing With the Stars Final Four on Season 31
Perfect 40 - Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars Videos

NeNe Leakes & Derek Hough - Afro Jazz
NeNe Leakes & Derek Hough - Afro Jazz
Charlie White & Peta Murgatroyd - Rumba
Charlie White & Peta Murgatroyd - Rumba
Cody Simpson & Sharna Burgess - Foxtrot
Cody Simpson & Sharna Burgess - Foxtrot
  1. Dancing With the Stars
  2. Len Goodman, Dancing With the Stars Judge, Dead at 78